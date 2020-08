MESKIL-ALBERT - Krystle Lynn Meskil-Albert, 39, passed away August 1, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1981. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 6 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle and from 9:00 until 11:00 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 followed by a service at Wisetown Baptist Church. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport. Arrangements handled by Nordike Funeral Home



