BRONNBAUER - Kurt Charles Bronnbauer, 50, of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born May 10, 1970. Kurt deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.



