Kurt Hennigs Kurt Frederick Hennigs, age 73, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Toledo Hospital Toledo, OH. The son of Albert and Ella Hennigs, he was born January 27, 1947 in Belleville, IL. He attended Signal Hill Elementary School and Belleville Township High School West. Shortly after graduation, Kurt joined the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. While still in the military, he met Marsha Bates and they were married May 8, 1971 in Belleville, IL. Kurt began a career in banking with the Mercantile Trust Co. and retired in 2000 as a vice president of US Bank. He was a member of the Masonic Temple and a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL. He loved cars and enjoyed working on them with his father and brother, Albert. He was an avid fan of sports but Fighting Illini basketball and auto racing were two of his favorites. He attended many races over the years with his brother, Don. He also enjoyed music and the arts. Kurt loved his family deeply and adored spending time with them. He will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and his caring nature. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marsha; daughter, Tara (Stephen) Stoll; grandchildren, Ella, Brady and Carson Stoll. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ingrid Baxter, Albert and Donald Hennigs and Judith Brenner. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
. Walker Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements 419-841-2422. Service: There will be a celebration of Kurt's life to be held at a later date in Belleville, IL. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Disabled American Veterans
Charitable Trust Services , checks may be mailed to DAV
, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.