|
|
Kurt Neumann Kurt Matthew Neumann, 63, of Branson, MO, passed away March 20, 2020. He was born in Belleville, IL to Dale Neumann and Janet Neumann on Dec 7, 1956. Kurt lived in Fairview Heights, IL for most of his life, and later in St Louis, Springfield, and Branson, MO. He is survived by wife Kristy Neumann and two sons Kevin and Kory, his mother Janet Neumann, sister Lynn Neumann, brother Scott Neumann, and sister Fay Frye. He is also survived by aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kurt enjoyed politics and volunteering for campaigns and issues. He also loved mathematics, debate, music, and creative cooking with whimsical and surprisingly good flavor combinations. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Cecilia Catholic Church P.O. Box 306 Kennett, MO 63857 Any condolences sent to St. Cecilia's can be forwarded to the family. Service: The family is not holding services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020