HILL - Kyle Hill, 29, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away July 27, 2020. He was born May 1, 1991 in St. Louis, Missouri. Visitation will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1-5pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at 7pm at the funeral home with an additional visitation from 5-7pm prior to service. Burial will be private. Arrangements handled by Lake View Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store