Kyle S. Converse Kyle S. Converse, 56, of Troy, IL, born Wednesday, January 1, 1964 in Belleville, IL and passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home in Troy, IL. Kyle attended services at Bethel Baptist Church, Troy, IL. She worked for the Department of Justice and was a 911 Dispatch for the City of Troy. She was an avid Steelers Football fan, loved crafting, making wreaths, camping and time spent on the beach. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis G. Klobuchar Sr.; brother Curtis G. Klobuchar Jr.; and her step-father, Bob Barnhart. Surviving are her husband, Michael Converse of Troy, IL; children, Leslie Klaus of Troy, IL, Kevin (Helena) Converse of St. Louis, MO, Kristy (Chad) Troxell of Springfield, IL, David (Sarah Hamm) Giger of Marine, IL and Cassy (Jeremy Mette) Converse of Effingham, IL; grandchildren, Zoey, Anthony and Garrett Henry, Oliver and Myles Troxell; mother, Sue (nee Miley) Klobuchar- Barnhart of Collinsville, IL; brother Scott (Jackie) Klobuchar of Highland, IL; sisters, Kim (Mike) Mooney of Troy, IL and Beth (Carlos) Mendez of Chicago, IL. Memorials may be made to Metastatic Breast Cancer Network, MBCN, c/o Shirley Mertz, 1481 Thor Drive, Inverness, IL 60067 or Siteman Cancer Center for Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, 10 Barnes West Dr, St. Louis, MO 63141. Online expressions of Sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation from 10 to 11 am on Friday, October 2 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Kyle requested that friends wear pink or Steelers attire to the celebration of her life. Services will be held at 11 am Friday, October 2, 2020 with Rev. Tim Lewis officiating at RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL