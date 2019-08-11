|
|
Kyle Uhring Kyle N. Uhring of Aviston, born April 28, 1983 in Belleville, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home at the age of 36. Kyle was known by his friends and family to be hardworking, kindhearted, and always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He enjoyed fiddling in the garage, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. Kyle was a talented carpenter and took great pride in his skills and loved what he did. He was employed by Litteken Construction Company. Kyle leaves behind his wife, Alicia, nee Husmann, of Aviston, whom he married November 10, 2012, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; two children, Braxton (age 3 1/2 ) and Arlyn (age 2 1/2 ); parents, Barb (Bob) Blaylock of Troy and Norman Uhring of New Baden; sisters, Jennifer (Jim) Phillips of Belleville, Amanda (Mark) Griese of O'Fallon, MO, Brittney (Aaron) Dixon of Belleville; brother, A.J. Netemeyer of Albers; stepfather Alan Netemeyer of Aviston; step-grandmother, Jane Netemeyer of Aviston; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Judy, nee Rakers, Husmann of Breese; sisters-in-law, Becky (Colby) Emig of Highland and Angie (Devin) Kinney of Bolingbrook; godson and nephew Blake; nieces and nephews, Alexis, Carley, Reid, Cole, Addison, Dylan, Jimmy, and Hunter; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Martin and Pearl, nee Engelman, Mueller; paternal grandparents, Paul and Minnie, nee Rehkemper, Uhring; step-grandfather, Elmer Netemeyer; paternal uncle Charles Brokering, and cousin Jimmy Funk. Kyle's family and friends will cherish their time spent with him, and he will never be forgotten. Kyle courageously battled his cancer and never gave up. He always kept a positive attitude and appreciated all the love, care, and support he received during his fight. Kyle was affectionately known by his friends as "Mudboy," and will always be remembered that way. In lieu of flowers, plants, and gifts, memorials may be made to the education fund for Kyle's children (payable to Alicia Uhring) and will be received at Moss Funeral Home, which is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. Service: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019