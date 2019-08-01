|
Lance Touchette Lance Corbett Touchette, 58 of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away July 28, 2019. Lance was born December 16, 1960 to Bruce and Erie Touchette of Belleville, Il. He grew up in Belleville, enjoying the comfort of a close and loving family. Lance continued sharing that love throughout his life. He worked passionately in learning, development, and mentoring in a broad range of fields. He was a proliferate storyteller and received much joy and happiness from the success of others. In edition to his parents, Lance is survived by his spouse, Brian Clancy, brothers; James Touchette and his wife Diane, Kerry Touchette and partner Peter Wolff; numerous family members and friends in Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina and Florida. Family suggest memorials be made to Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey Street, Collinsville, Il 62234, https://cahokiamounds.org/ or . Brandon Byerly Funeral Director Licensee.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019