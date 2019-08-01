Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lance Touchette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance Touchette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lance Touchette Obituary
Lance Touchette Lance Corbett Touchette, 58 of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away July 28, 2019. Lance was born December 16, 1960 to Bruce and Erie Touchette of Belleville, Il. He grew up in Belleville, enjoying the comfort of a close and loving family. Lance continued sharing that love throughout his life. He worked passionately in learning, development, and mentoring in a broad range of fields. He was a proliferate storyteller and received much joy and happiness from the success of others. In edition to his parents, Lance is survived by his spouse, Brian Clancy, brothers; James Touchette and his wife Diane, Kerry Touchette and partner Peter Wolff; numerous family members and friends in Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina and Florida. Family suggest memorials be made to Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey Street, Collinsville, Il 62234, https://cahokiamounds.org/ or . Brandon Byerly Funeral Director Licensee.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.