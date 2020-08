Or Copy this URL to Share

RAINWATER- Lanny Leon Rainwater, age 80, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. In celebration of his life, a private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel.



