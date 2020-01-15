|
Larry Cook Larry D. Cook, 79, of Belleville, IL, born December 19, 1940, in Taylorville, IL, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Cook retired from Peabody Coal Company. He formerly worked at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home. He was a member of the Illinois Pilots Association, a member of the Freeburg Masonic Lodge, and was an Ainad Shrine member. Larry was a U.S. Navy veteran and a life member of the VFW where he served as a Past Commander. A member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Freeburg, Larry was also a member of the men's club at the church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Cook, nee Owens, who died on September 16, 2012; a son, Larry D. Cook Jr.; his parents, Chester L. and Elva A., nee Brookens, Cook; five sisters, Janice Beck, Marcia Shelite, Mary Elizabeth Murray, Minnie Griffin, and Judy Zeitler; three brothers, Robert Cook, Stanley Cook, and Harvey L. Cook; a stepson, David Chadeayne; and a stepdaughter, Suzie Chadeayne. Surviving are a sister, Rosetta (Jack) Neal of Sun City West, AZ; two stepsons, Gary (Shannon) Chadeayne and Tony (Melissa) Chadeayne; seven step-grandchildren, Meghan and Max Chadeayne, Ryan and Tyler Chadeayne, and Alyssa, Anthony, and Alexandria Chadeayne; a daughter-in-law, Kim Schewe; a special friend, Virginia Hackmann; nieces and nephews; and cousins. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020