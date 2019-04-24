Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Larry Miller Larry David Miller, 68, passed away at 2:14 p.m. Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Born December 13th, 1950, he was the son of William C. Miller and Rosemary (Hillgameyer) Miller. He was a member of the Air Force and served from 1970-1976, including a year in Korea. He then worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation as a Civil Engineer from 1978-2005. An avid basketball fan, he held season tickets to Collinsville High School Boys Basketball for many years, and rarely missed a game. On June 5th, 1982 in Maryville, IL he married the former Martha Jane Ory. Preceding him in death was his mother, Rosemary Miller who passed away in 1993. Surviving are his father, William C Miller; his wife, Martha Miller; his children, Christine (Chad) Pacewic, David Miller, and Catherine (Bryce) Kvindlog; and 5 grandchildren, Melody, Grace, and Lauren Pacewic, and Mckenzie and Logan Kvindlog. Memorials may be made to Collinsville High School Basketball or Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Another visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Interment in Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
