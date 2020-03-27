Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Eckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Eckert


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Eckert Obituary
Larry Eckert Larry Allen Eckert, age 68 of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, born November 22, 1951 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Larry was a Collinsville High School graduate. He was the President of Bethel Eckert Enterprises in Collinsville, IL. He loved Corvettes and was in the Looking Glass Corvette Club, enjoyed watching sports on TV, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Valeria nee Lotz Eckert; and a brother, James "Jim" Oliver Eckert. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah nee Morrison Eckert, whom he married November 9, 1974; two daughters: Valerie (Jim) Bailey of Maryville, IL and Amanda Eckert of Kirkwood, MO; two grandchildren: Andrew and Ryan; two nephews: Justin (Hillary) Eckert and Jason Francis; a niece, Christy (Trampus) Jackson; and his two Shih tzu canine companions, George and Sammy. Memorials may be made to the or American Kidney Fund and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Private services will be held. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -