Larry Eckert Larry Allen Eckert, age 68 of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, born November 22, 1951 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Larry was a Collinsville High School graduate. He was the President of Bethel Eckert Enterprises in Collinsville, IL. He loved Corvettes and was in the Looking Glass Corvette Club, enjoyed watching sports on TV, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Valeria nee Lotz Eckert; and a brother, James "Jim" Oliver Eckert. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah nee Morrison Eckert, whom he married November 9, 1974; two daughters: Valerie (Jim) Bailey of Maryville, IL and Amanda Eckert of Kirkwood, MO; two grandchildren: Andrew and Ryan; two nephews: Justin (Hillary) Eckert and Jason Francis; a niece, Christy (Trampus) Jackson; and his two Shih tzu canine companions, George and Sammy. Memorials may be made to the or American Kidney Fund and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Private services will be held. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020