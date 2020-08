Or Copy this URL to Share

HEOB - Larry S. Heob, 78, of Modoc, Illinois, passed away August 11, 2020 Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He was born June 21, 1942. Memorial Service will be 3pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020 Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, Illinois. Visitation 1-3pm. Arrangements handled by Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, Illinois



