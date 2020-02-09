|
Larry Hoffmann Larry Hoffmann, 76, of Belleville, IL died peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL following a chronic illness. Larry was born on June 28, 1943 at St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis, IL to parents Don and Marie Carey Hoffmann, both deceased. He was a graduate of Holy Angels Grade School and Assumption High School in East St. Louis, IL, he attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, IL. At Assumption High School, Larry participated in all sports offered, excelling at football. He was named to the Parade Magazine All America Team in 1962. He was an honor roll student and a class officer all four years of his high school career. He was recruited by a number of colleges offering scholarships. Larry worked for his dad at the stockyards during school breaks and later worked as a bartender at Tim & Joe's Bar and Restaurant in Belleville, IL, and at Chemetco, Inc. in Southern Illinois. Larry enjoyed his family relationships and those with his friends from grade school, high school and college. He continued closely following college sports. Basketball's Sweet 16/Final Four Tournament each March was a highlight of his year. He also enjoyed playing cards, reading, crossword puzzles, history and Cardinals Baseball. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Catherine Hoffmann, his brother Don Hoffmann, Jr., and his sister-in-law Margie Bauza Hoffmann. He is survived by his sister Susanne Hoffmann, as well as a number of cousins and scores of friends. Donations in Larry's memory may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at [email protected] Larry donated his body to Washington University Medical School, and he requested that no wake or funeral service be held for him. We plan to celebrate his life at a reception for his family and friends, which will be scheduled for this spring.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020