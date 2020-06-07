KERLEY- Larry Ken neth Kerley, age 74 of Maryville, IL, born on September 3, 1945 in Paducah, KY, passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville, IL, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association and will be accepted by Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville IL 62062.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.