Larry Marion Larry D. Marion age 58, was born August 2, 1962 Cahokia IL went home to be with the Lord September 11,2020. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents John and Hazel Brookshire and Raymond and Katherine Marion He leaves behind Parents Gary and Karen Marion; Brother Gregory (Julia) Marion; Brother John (Sandy) Marion; Sons Terry And John Marion; Granddaughter Katana; Niece Audriana (Dylon) Viglasky; Niece Alexandria (Thomas) Marion; Nephews John and Josh Marion; Great nephew Golden Viglasky. Larry will be greatly missed! He put a smile on everyone's face who really knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store