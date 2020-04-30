Larry Medlin Larry J. Medlin, 67, of Glen Carbon, IL, born February 6, 1953, in East St. Louis, IL to the late Jesse B. and Audrey E. (nee Day) Medlin, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Maryville, IL. Larry was a retired switchman from Alton & Southern Railway Co. He was the proud owner of Collinsville Amoco on Hwy 157 in Collinsville and Collinsville Automotive on United Drive in Collinsville. He never met a stranger and was a truthful and trustworthy businessman. In his free time Larry enjoyed going out to dinner, going to work every day to help his customers, going to breakfast club, spending time at the lake, fishing, and he was a diehard Cardinal baseball fan. He was very proud of his children and grandkids and loved his 4 legged children (as he would call them) as well. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Linda L. Medlin; daughters, Tammy (Brian) Perry of Edwardsville, IL; Heather Lopretta of Glen Carbon, IL; son, Kenny (Karen) Lopretta of Lebanon, IL; grandchildren, Brianna Perry; MacKensie Lopretta; Blake Perry; Lauren Lopretta; sister, Peggy S. (Edward) Barrett of Glen Carbon; as well as many friends and extended family. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie R. Medlin. Larry deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain days, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Herr Funeral Home will post the date of the celebration service when family and friends are allowed to gather in greater numbers.

