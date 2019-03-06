Larry R. Dudley Larry Dudley 70 of Maeystown, IL.,passed away on March 2, 2019 at his residence. Larry was born on March 15, 1948 in East St. Louis, IL., He was a veteran of the United States Army's 1st Caverly Division. He received a Purple Heart on November 2, 1968 in Vietnam. He was proud of his service and even more proud of those who served at his side. He was an avid duck hunter. Preceded in death by his father Raymond Dudley. Surviving are his loving wife whom he married on July 31, 1976, Sandra I. Dudley nee Bequette, 2 children Justin "Mikey" (Kelly) Dudley of Dupo, IL., Tracy L. Dudley of St. Louis, MO. His mother Lois F. Dudley of Waterloo, IL., his sister Janice (Robert) Barton of Red Bud, IL. He was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Visitation: will be on Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Funeral: services will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Brother Jim Skaggs officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019