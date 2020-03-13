|
|
Larry Scheppelman Jr. Larry J. Scheppelman, Jr., 46, of Dupo, Illinois, born January 6, 1974, in Belleville, Illinois, passed away suddenly at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, Illinois. Larry was employed by John C. Kupferle Foundry in St. Louis, MO. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, and weekends at the lake. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Pennington; his grandparents, Joe and Dorothy Scheppelman, Thomas and Patricia Manning; and John and Betty Pennington; and his mother-in-law, Tonya Agnew. Surviving are his loving wife, Angel South, nee Agnew; his children, Larry Scheppelman, III, Mackenzie Scheppelman, and Kaden Scheppelman; his father, Larry Scheppelman, Sr.; his step father, Bob (Rachel) Pennington; father-in-law, Dave Agnew; siblings, Steven (Hope) Scheppelman; Patricia (Joey) Garcia, Tina Willis, Amanda (Rafael) Gutierrez, Travis "T.J." (Kisha) Scheppelman, and Lee Peniington. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Visitation: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 15, 2020, a Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral: A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., In following Larry's wishes his body was to be cremated.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020