Larry Schubert Larry Schubert born on November 16, 1938 at home in Mascoutah, Illinois passed away July 31, 2020 in Stockton, California after battling many health complications, including Coronavirus. Larry Schubert was a member of the 4th generation Eidmans living in this southern Illinois town. He fondly remembered his childhood and enjoyed returning to visit family and friends on annual reunion trips. His family moved when he was a freshman to Monrovia, California. He used to say he'd never had it better. He enjoyed going to the horse races at Santa Anita with his dad and uncle. Larry loved statistics and problem-solving. When he was a kid, he kept notebooks of baseball stats and mileage on trips. Because of his performance on a rigorous qualifying exam, he was offered admission and a full-ride scholarship to Stanford. There he studied some and worked on his card game and bowling skills. Larry met his future-wife on a blind date and eventually enrolled at the University of the Pacific, graduating with a BA in accounting and a Master of Education. He taught mathematics, primarily Statistics and Algebra, for 40 years, first at A.A. Stagg High School and then at San Joaquin Delta College. Larry and his wife started attending Central United Methodist Church after college, and he was an active member throughout his married life. In 1971, he moved to Linden and lived there for 48 years. He always had a garden and would talk to his tomatoes daily. He loved watching baseball, playing softball, and collecting coins and stamps. Another favorite was shows: he was a season ticket holder to Broadway musicals and Stockton Symphony. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alma (Eidman) Schubert and Roy Schubert, a brother Donald Schubert, and a sister Doris (Schubert) Joesph. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Glenda Schubert, his son Reggie Schubert, his daughter Katie Schubert, his three grandsons Colby, Cameron, and Booker Schubert, and his sister Margie (Schubert) Rakers as well as many nieces and nephews. Service: The family is planning a zoom memorial service. Donations in his memory can be sent to Central United Methodist Church, 3700 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204.



