TRUCANO - Larry Trucano, 81, of Collinsville, IL, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. There will be a drive by Visitation from3-7pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Our Lord's Lutheran Church, 150 Wilma Drive, Maryville, IL and from 11:00 until 11:45 am Friday, October 9, 2020 at the church. Due to COVID restrictions the funeral will be private. Those wishing to view the service may go to YouTube.com
Our Lord's Lutheran Church Live Feed at noon on Friday. Arrangements handled by Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home