Larry B. Walker Larry Walker Jr., 56 of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital. Larry was born on July 30, 1962 in East St. Louis, Illinois. He gave 25 years of service to American Steel as a lead man and in his free time Larry enjoyed his days fishing with his grandchildren, hunting and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Larry was known for taking February float trips and for the love of his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together. Larry is survived by and will be missed by his dad and step mom; Larry B. and Marie (Barron) Walker Sr. of Fairmont City, IL; former spouse, Tracey Garcia of Glen Carbon, IL; son, Larry Walker of Caseyville, IL; grandson, Isaiah Walker of East St. Louis, IL; granddaughter, NeVaeh Walker of Caseyville, IL; step daughter, Marisela Luna of Bethalto, IL; daughter-in-law, Deja Corbin of Caseyville, IL; brothers, Todd Walker and Lonnie Walker of St. Louis, MO; step sister, Debra Barron Johnson of Fairmont City, IL. Larry was preceded in death by his mom; Gloria (Hayden) Walker. Service: In celebration of Larry's life, friends may call on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. with a service starting at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Ramon Granados officiating at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Fairmont City Library Center or Fairmont City Christian Activity Center.



