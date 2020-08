ANTOFF - Laura Jean Antoff, 61, of Granite City, IL passed away August 13, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. Burial in church cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited to 25 percent of church capacity which is 125 people. Arrangements by Wojstrom Funeral Home



