Laura C. Cheatham
August 24, 1936 - October 5, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Laura C. Cheatham, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:41 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born August 24, 1936 in Dover, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Mitchell and Bertha (Ward) Sykes. She married Reverend Walter Jones in 1983 and he passed away in 2002. She later married Ray Cheatham in 2004 and he survives. She was a devoted and loving homemaker and drove a school bus
with the Granite City School District for many years. Laura attends New Creation Fellowship in Mitchell and enjoyed her years of ministry with her previous husband. She will be remembered for the love and special times she shared with her family and friends. She is survived by four children and their spouses, David and Linda Stenitzer of Florida, Gary and Linda Stenitzer of Granite City, Pam and George Gamle of Festus, Missouri and Tim Stenitzer of
Granite City; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several step-children and step-grandchildren; a sister, Edna Canter of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy VanWinkle; a sister, Mabel Parker and three brothers, James, Harlan and Carl Sykes.
In celebration of her life, a drive thru visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 followed by a private visitation and funeral service. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to New Creation Fellowship and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com