Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Rivers of Life Community Church
3201 E. 23 rd St
Granite City, IL
Laura Cox Obituary
Laura Cox Laura Ann Cox, 60, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 2:06 p.m. Fri. Aug. 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born June 2, 1959 in East St. Louis, IL to Peter A. & Mary A. (Craig) Carich of Granite City, IL. She and Joseph "Joe" Gregory Cox were married Sept. 26, 1992 in Granite City. He survives in Pontoon Beach. Laura served as an R.N. at Gateway Regional Medical Center for 40 years. She loved to bicycle and was a member of Rivers of Life Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by 2 daughters: Abby and Mackenzie Cox of Pontoon Beach; a brother: Mark (Audrey) Carich of Collinsville, IL; and a sister: Denise (Michael) Morris of Granite City. Memorials may be made to the Rivers of Life Church and Food Pantry. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com. Service: The family will hold a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Sat. Aug. 24, 2019 at Rivers of Life Community Church, 3201 E. 23rd St., Granite City, IL 62040. Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019
