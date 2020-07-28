GOECKNER - Sisiter Laura Goeckner, ACS, 93, of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Ruma Center, Ruma, IL, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. A vigil for Sister Laura will be held at the Center on Thursday, July 30, 2020 for the sisters at the Center. Burial will follow in the convent cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when it is safe for relatives and friends to join in honoring Sister Laura. Arrangements handled by Pechacek Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 28, 2020.