Sr. Laura Goeckner, ASC Sister Laura Goeckner, ASC, 93, of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Ruma Center, Ruma, Illinois, died peacefully at the Center at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born to the late William and Rosa (neeProbst) Goeckner on August 15, 1926 in Effingham, Illinois. She was the 8th of nine children. Sister Laura made her first vows July 1, 1946 and final vows July 1, 1951 and had been professed for 64 years. Sister Laura's ministry was dedicated to food service, dietary supervision, home care and parish ministry. As Food Service Manager for almost 60 years she put food on the table for the residents at St. Ann Home in Chester, Catholic Children's Home in Alton, St. Henry Seminary in Belleville, Ruma Center in Ruma, all in Illinois, and at De Mattias Hall House of Studies on the campus of St. Louis University. She also worked as cook and baker at St. Rose Convent in St. Rose, Ill. and Nazareth Living Center in St. Louis, Mo. Her Home Care ministry included St. Vincent (now Taylorville) Memorial Hospital in Taylorville, Ill. and the residence for the Congregation of St. Joseph (CSJ) in St. Louis. Her parish ministry in Grants-Milan, New Mex. involved being coordinator of activities as well as dietary service at Casa San Jose, a home for pregnant women. Sister Laura kept abreast of current developments in the food industry by attending Fontbonne College in St. Louis and food service workshops in Chicago, Taylorville, Peoria, Springfield, Rockford and Belleville in Illinois. She was a member of the professional food service organization, now known as the Association of Nutrition and Food Service Professionals, from 1979-1984. Survivors: Cousin: Sister Jacinta Willenborg, ASC Many Dear Nieces, Nephews and members of the ACS community by Preceded in Death: Parents, her brothers Alphonse, Norbert (Eleanor) and William, her five sisters who were also members of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ: Mary William, Mary Jerome, Martha, Adella and Emma. She was also preceded in death by her step-sister Virginia Koester, step brother Norbert Koester and step mothers Elizabeth Koester and Clara Willenborg and nephew Dale Goeckner. Donations in memory of Sister Laura Goeckner may be sent to the ASC Retirement Fund, 4233 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis, Mo. 63109 or online at www.adorers.org
Service: A vigil for Sister Laura will be held at the Center on Thursday, July 30, 2020 for the sisters at the Center. Burial will follow in the convent cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when it is safe for relatives and friends to join in honoring Sister Laura. To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net