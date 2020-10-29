Laura K. Bruss

October 25, 2020

Belleville, Illinois - Laura K. Bruss was born on Aug. 12, 1961 in Belleville, IL. She died on Oct. 25, 2020 at the age of 59 from Lewy Body Dementia. Laura spent most of her working years at Red Lobster and JCPenney's. She loved purses and jewelry. Her true calling was animals. She never met an animal she did not love. She dedicated her life to animals either through her work at the Humane Society, or the number of personal rescues she took in throughout her life.

From her loving husband, Albert A. Davis IV,

Those who knew you were truly blessed. In reflection, I think about how I took care of you, but in reality, it was you who took care of me. You made me a better person. You complete me. The best part of me is now in heaven. The only thing we needed was more time. It was an honor to be your husband. I take comfort in believing that you were called home early to run the zoo in heaven. I love and will miss you dearly. Until we meet again. – Your Husband

The family would like to acknowledge the employees at Integrity Healthcare of Smithton Illinois. Especially Val, of Integrity Healthcare, among all the other dedicated staff who helped Laura along the way whether she was at the hospital or in the nursing home.

Laura is survived by her husband Albert Augustus Davis IV of Belleville IL, her sister Barb Bruss of Belleville, IL, her brother Mike and Anita Bruss of Belleville IL, and her brother Tom and Jan Bruss of New Athens IL, along with a host of other relatives.

Condolences can be made through Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon IL. In honor of Laura's life, the family is asking that donations be made to any Alzheimer's organization, The Humane Society, or anything involving animals. Laura would want you to give your pets some extra treats from her!

Currently the family is postponing a Memorial service for Laura due to COVID-19, however, the family does intend to hold a service to celebrate Laura's life later. If you wish to be contacted once the event is scheduled, please email, lauramemorial@yahoo.com with your information so the family may contact you with the memorial details.





