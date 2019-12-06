|
LOYET- Laura Emma Loyet, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Monday, December 02, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019