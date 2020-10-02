1/1
Laura M. Williams
Laura M. Williams Laura M. Williams, nee Whitton, 91, of Cahokia, Illinois, born August 18, 1929 in Dupo, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence. Laura was a former member of the Handicapped Bowling League at the Village Bowl in Cahokia, IL., for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Williams, Sr.; her parents, Joseph and Mildred, nee Exline, Whitton; seven brothers; and three sisters. Surviving are her children, Roy "Skip" (Sammy) Williams, Jr. of Henderson, AR, Robert (Julie) Williams of East Carondelet, IL, Roger Williams of Bethalto, IL, and Cheryl Williams of Cahokia, IL; a sister, Donna Kinnie of Cahokia, IL; five grandchildren, Ricky, Kara, Kelly, John, and Matthew; six great grandchildren, Rodney, Randy, Destiny, Desiree, Gracie, and Lori; and seven great great grand children. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. A private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. The care of Mrs. Williams was entrusted to Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
