Laura McIlvoy Laura Lee McIlvoy, age 77, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Laura was born on August 9, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, a daughter of the late James William McPhail Sr. and Florence Ethel (Hall) McPhail. On September 21, 1963, Laura McPhail married Charles William McIlvoy, the love of her life, in St. Louis, MO. Laura was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Granite City, IL. She retired as a registered nurse from Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL, after many years of dedicated service. Laura loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by a grandson, Luke Blackford; son-in-law, Michael Mathews; and by her brothers, James William McPhail Jr., and Charles Ray McPhail. She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles McIlvoy; loving daughters, Mary Ellen Mathews and Melissa (Bryan) Blackford; proud grandmother to Kimberlee Mathews and John Smallwood; extended family and many dear friends. Memorial visitation will held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, IL. Memorial donations may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Granite City, IL. Donations will be accepted at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: In celebration of her life, memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the church with Rev. Jennifer Hauser officiating. Private family interment will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019