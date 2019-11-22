Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Trenton, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Trenton, IL
Lauren Dowd


1993 - 2019
Lauren Dowd Obituary
Lauren Dowd Lauren Christine Dowd, age 26, of Trenton, died Monday, November 18, 2019 in Summerfield, IL. She was born November 16, 1993 in Belleville, the daughter of Laura and Dan Dowd of Trenton, and her biological parents, William White and Christina Rivera of Anna, IL. Lauren is also survived by her siblings: Eric Gorsich of Breese, Danielle (Kenny) Leach of Aviston, Alex Dowd of Trenton and Christopher Rivera of Anna, IL; her grandparents: Linda Rivera of Anna, Mary Eberle of New Baden, and Marty and Soni Dowd of O'Fallon, IL; aunts and uncles: Anna and Matt Ryan, Tania Rivera, Kellie Dowd-Serrano, Steve Serrano and Mike Dowd; and her Godparents, Rich and Kim Dumstorff; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Rivera; grandparents, Anna and William Habermehl, Joseph Eberle, and Edil Rivera; and an uncle, John Habermehl. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lauren's memory can be made to Hoyleton Youth and Family Services Friends may register online at www.Kalmermemorialservices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. Service: Visitation will be from 10 a.m. noon Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Trenton, followed by a funeral mass at noon. Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
