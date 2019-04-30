Laurie Herring Laurie J. Herring, nee Landers, 49, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on July 5, 1969 in Florence, Alabama died on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Belleville Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, IL. Laurie worked as an events coordinator for the Knights of Columbus #4239, O'Fallon, IL. She loved to cook and garden. Laurie enjoyed watching her children's sporting events and was a diehard Auburn fan. Surviving is her spouse Kenneth "Ken" Herring; daughter, Mackenzie Herring and son Gannon Herring; her father, Junior Landers of Belleville, IL; her sister Connie (John) Slobe of Huntsville, Alabama; her nephew Lucas Slobe; and her lifelong friend Kyle Williams. She was a dear daughter-in- law and sister-in-law and friend to many. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Visitation: will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday May 2, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held from 1:00 p.m.to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral Mass: will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Father Nick Junker officiating. Cremation will follow.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019