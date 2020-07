Laurie Soderlund

SODERLUND- Laurie Ann Soderlund, 57 of Sparta, Illinois, born on October 14, 1962 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on July 27, 2020. Visitation will be held at Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, IL on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Sparta, IL on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Vincent Mukasa officiating. Burial will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store