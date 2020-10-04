Laurie Triplett Laurie S. Triplett, nee Schuck, 69, of Waterloo, IL, born Friday, April 27, 1951, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Mercy South Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO. Laurie worked as a Respiratory Therapist for over 35 years. She had a passion for crafts such as sewing and crochet. She was an avid reader and an animal lover. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Wanda, nee Thomas, Schuck, 2 sisters, Patricia Jolly, Marla Osborne. Surviving are her children, Heather (Tim) Browning of Waterloo, IL, Holly Williams of Belleville, IL, Tyia Triplett of Cahokia, IL, step-children, Crystal Triplett, Christina Triplett, brother-in-law, Dale F. Osborne of Shiloh, IL, 6 grandchildren, Kegan, Brendan, Kory, Jasmine, Jakayla, Ashlynn, great-granddaughter, Janelle, dear niece, Shannon, dear nephew, Matthew, dear cousins. She was a wonderful woman, wife, mother and especially grandmother. She will be tremendously missed. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society. Funeral: Private services are being held.