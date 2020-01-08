|
LaVeeda Benesh LaVeeda M. Benesh, nee Forrester, age 99, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. LaVeeda was a member of the United Church of Christ. She was extremely career oriented. She was the Senior Vice-President of the 1st National Bank of O'Fallon, the Secretary of the O'Fallon Women's Club Association and a member of the Professional Banking Association. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, reading any sort of mystery books and attending auctions. When Tomorrow Starts Without Me. "When tomorrow starts without me, and I'm not there to see; If the sun should rise and find your eyes, All filled with tears for me; I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you did today, While thinking of the many things, we didn't get to say. I know how much you loved me, as much as I loved you, And each time that you think of me, I know you'll miss me too; But when tomorrow starts without me, Please try to understand, that an Angel came and called my name, And took me by the hand, and said my place was ready,LaVeeda In haven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind, All those I dearly love. " She was preceded in death by her husband, Raoul Albert Benesh; parents, Wilbur Francis and Adele Forrester, nee Kohler; and sibling, Milton Forrester. Surviving are her two children, Steven Raoul Benesh of St. Louis, MO and Terry Wray of O'Fallon, IL; five grandchildren, Rachel Ayn Benesh, Nicole (Jason) Lane, Terry Wray, II, Amanda Rae (John) Kistner and Clinton Joseph (Tina) Benesh; six great-grandchildren, Caden Lane, Jalynn Lane, Barrett Benesh, Iris Wray, John George Raoul Kistner and Delaney Rae Benesh. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to the at alzfdn.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimer officiating. Burial will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery, North Oak Street, O'Fallon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020