LANCE - Lavern Lance, 84, of Red Bud, IL, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Waterloo. She was born on February 15, 1936 in Senath, Missouri. Private Service will be held at First Baptist Church in Red Bud, Illinois with interment at Valhalla Garden of Memory in Belleville, IL. Arrangements handled by Pechacek Funeral Homes



