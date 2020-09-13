1/1
Laverne Holshouser
1928 - 2020
Laverne Holshouser Laverne M. Holshouser, 91, of Glen Carbon, IL born Sunday, November 18, 1928 in Pin Oak Township and passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon, IL. Laverne was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband John F. "Jack" Holshouser whom she married September 25, 1948 at St. Jerome Catholic Church and he passed away on February 9, 2009; her son Larry Holsnouser; parents, William and Mae (nee Davis) Howerton; brother, Marvin Howerton and her sister, Dorothy Taake. Surviving are her children, Richard J. "Rick" (Brenda) Holshouser of Edwardsville, IL, Diane (Michael) Grisham of Raleigh, IL and Chris (Keith) Underwood of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Paul (Lori) Holshouser, Andrew (Jennifer) Holshouser, Nicholas (Christina Denmark) Holshouser, Amanda (Rachel) Oberneuffermann, Jennifer (Matthew) Clark, Daniel (Jodi Simmons) Grisham, Timothy (Shana) Grisham, Maggie (Zach) Hewitt, Zac Underwood, Robyn (Chris) Proctor, Larry (Brittany) Holshouser, Sarah (Brandon) Manuel; great-grandchildren, Kayla Holshouser, Bella Summers, Carson Robert Hewitt, Jared Holshouser, Martin Simmons, LiLu Mae Simmons-Grisham, Michael Grisham, Bennett Figas, Emma Yancey, Josie, Emily, Daniel Manar and Owen Manuel, Hayden Oberneuffermann, Oakleigh Furlong, Holden Clark and Lucas Holshouser; great-great-grandchild, Aden Holshouser. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: Friends may call 9 to 10:30 am Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Funeral: Mass 10:30 am Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL with Fr. Kevin Laughery officiating. Interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL RICHESON FUNERAL HOME

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL 62294
(618) 667-9123
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 13, 2020
Sorry to hear of Laverne's passing. I still have good memories of her and Jack from long ago in Troy. A very pretty lady. Rest In Peace.
James A. Hazzard
Friend
