Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Rincon Congregational UCC,
122 N. Craycroft Road
Laverne Rahn Obituary
Laverne Rahn Lavern Marie Rahn, 87, of Tucson, AZ, passed away April 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl; sister, Jean Bitonio; daughter, Deborah Galvin; and grand-daughter, Kristin Rahn. LaVerne is survived by sons, Barry (Debbie); Jeffrey; grandson, Derek (Tori); and great-grandson, Owen. LaVerne was an active member of her church and the Tucson community; receiving the 2008 Dorothy F. Novak Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award for her work in the University Medical Center NICU. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Banner Health Foundation, 2025 N. 3rd Street, Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85004, designating the Tucson Newborn ICU; Reach Out and Read Program of Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road, Tucson, AZ 85705; or .
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2019
