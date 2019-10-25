Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Strotheide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne Strotheide

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne Strotheide Obituary
Laverne Strotheide Laverne E. Strotheide, age 100 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. He was born on Wednesday, December 04, 1918, in Jamestown, IL, the son of Henry and Louise (nee Neumann) Strotheide. On Wednesday, September 18, 1946, he married Opal I. Strotheide nee Iberg at E & R Church-Highland, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2007. He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL; EvUCC Consistory and Property Board; former member of the Men's Brotherhood of the Church; V.F.W. Post #5694 - Highland, IL (Life Member); Lee Iten American Legion Post 439 - Highland, IL (Past Commander); Disabled American War Vets; U.S.S. General H.W. Butner Reunion Association; Faith Countryside Village Association (Past President). Mr. Strotheide was born at Jamestown, IL and attended the old country schools of Fricer and Hesse. He also attended Southern Illinois University at East Saint Louis, IL. He worked on ranches in Wyoming prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1941. After four years of service, he worked at Wicks Organ Company as a Pipemaker. He then spent 30 years with the Defense Department in St. Louis, retiring in 1977 as an executive. Following retirement, he worked at Highland High School; he and his wife also worked as custodians at their church; and as an insurance adjuster with Eagle Insurance Adjusters. Rank in the service: Petty Officer 1st Class Boatswain Mate 1/C. Survivors Include: Daughter - Diana L. (Dennis) Osterwisch, Highland, IL Daughter - Connie J. Colloton, O Fallon, IL Daughter - Debra S. (Michael) Garves, Fort Myers, FL Grandchild - Amy L. (Andy) Kreher Grandchild - Laura B. (Gabe) Myers Grandchild - Cassandra L. "Casi" (Significant Other-Tiffany Campbell) Colloton Grandchild - Allison E. "Allie" (Fiancé-Clayton Quicke) Colloton Grandchild - Jenna N. (Nick) Berkel Great Grandchild - Sophie G. Kreher Great Grandchild - Ryan A. Kreher Great Grandchild - Caleb T. Myers Great Grandchild - Owen R. Myers Great Grandchild - Veyda M. Taegel Great Grandchild - Garrett T. Berkel Step Grandchild - Jenell M. Crist Step Grandchild - Jessica A. (John) Ulrich Step Grandchild - Melissa J. (Allan) Bigtas Step Great Grandchild - Breayleah (Dan) Ellis Step Great Grandchild - Brenna Ulrich Step Great Grandchild - Jason Bigtas Step Great Grandchild - Jacob Crist Step Great Grandchild - Erica Bigtas Step Great Grandchild - Haley Ulrich Step Great Grandchild - Ryan Bigtas Step Great Grandchild - Jennifer Crist Step Great Great Grandchild - Grayson Ellis Sister - Henrietta Knebel, Highland, IL. He was preceded in death by: Father - Henry Rudolph Strotheide - Died 2/1/1976 Mother - Louise Elva Strotheide - Died 5/14/1968 Wife - Opal I. Strotheide (nee Iberg) - Died 12/26/2007 Son-in-law - Richard Colloton - Died 06/27/1999 Brother - Lester Strotheide - Died 1993. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Faith Countryside Homes Village Assoc.. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp, Retired Pastor, St. Jacob, IL, officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
Download Now