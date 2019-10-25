|
|
Laverne Strotheide Laverne E. Strotheide, age 100 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. He was born on Wednesday, December 04, 1918, in Jamestown, IL, the son of Henry and Louise (nee Neumann) Strotheide. On Wednesday, September 18, 1946, he married Opal I. Strotheide nee Iberg at E & R Church-Highland, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2007. He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL; EvUCC Consistory and Property Board; former member of the Men's Brotherhood of the Church; V.F.W. Post #5694 - Highland, IL (Life Member); Lee Iten American Legion Post 439 - Highland, IL (Past Commander); Disabled American War Vets; U.S.S. General H.W. Butner Reunion Association; Faith Countryside Village Association (Past President). Mr. Strotheide was born at Jamestown, IL and attended the old country schools of Fricer and Hesse. He also attended Southern Illinois University at East Saint Louis, IL. He worked on ranches in Wyoming prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1941. After four years of service, he worked at Wicks Organ Company as a Pipemaker. He then spent 30 years with the Defense Department in St. Louis, retiring in 1977 as an executive. Following retirement, he worked at Highland High School; he and his wife also worked as custodians at their church; and as an insurance adjuster with Eagle Insurance Adjusters. Rank in the service: Petty Officer 1st Class Boatswain Mate 1/C. Survivors Include: Daughter - Diana L. (Dennis) Osterwisch, Highland, IL Daughter - Connie J. Colloton, O Fallon, IL Daughter - Debra S. (Michael) Garves, Fort Myers, FL Grandchild - Amy L. (Andy) Kreher Grandchild - Laura B. (Gabe) Myers Grandchild - Cassandra L. "Casi" (Significant Other-Tiffany Campbell) Colloton Grandchild - Allison E. "Allie" (Fiancé-Clayton Quicke) Colloton Grandchild - Jenna N. (Nick) Berkel Great Grandchild - Sophie G. Kreher Great Grandchild - Ryan A. Kreher Great Grandchild - Caleb T. Myers Great Grandchild - Owen R. Myers Great Grandchild - Veyda M. Taegel Great Grandchild - Garrett T. Berkel Step Grandchild - Jenell M. Crist Step Grandchild - Jessica A. (John) Ulrich Step Grandchild - Melissa J. (Allan) Bigtas Step Great Grandchild - Breayleah (Dan) Ellis Step Great Grandchild - Brenna Ulrich Step Great Grandchild - Jason Bigtas Step Great Grandchild - Jacob Crist Step Great Grandchild - Erica Bigtas Step Great Grandchild - Haley Ulrich Step Great Grandchild - Ryan Bigtas Step Great Grandchild - Jennifer Crist Step Great Great Grandchild - Grayson Ellis Sister - Henrietta Knebel, Highland, IL. He was preceded in death by: Father - Henry Rudolph Strotheide - Died 2/1/1976 Mother - Louise Elva Strotheide - Died 5/14/1968 Wife - Opal I. Strotheide (nee Iberg) - Died 12/26/2007 Son-in-law - Richard Colloton - Died 06/27/1999 Brother - Lester Strotheide - Died 1993. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Faith Countryside Homes Village Assoc.. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp, Retired Pastor, St. Jacob, IL, officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019