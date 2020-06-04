Lavonne Fournie Lavonne H. Fournie, nee Grant, 81, of Smithton, IL, born May 13, 1939, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Fournie was a jewelry sales consultant at J.C. Penney before her retirement. She enjoyed making floral arrangements and meeting with her 1957 Academy of Notre Dame classmates for lunch. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL, and active in the parish ministry her entire life. She was also a member of many bible study groups. Lavonne and her husband, David, were a Marriage Encounter Team for more than ten years. Lavonne had a great love for family, friends, faith, flowers, and travel. Lavonne was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. Sr. and Mildred "Dolly" M., nee Zink, Grant; a grandson, Dustin Miskell; and a brother, Charles A. Grant Jr. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, David G. Fournie, whom she married on June 20, 1959; two daughters, Michelle (David) Miskell of Waterloo, IL, and Laura (David) Reid of Toledo, OH; two sons, Robert (Dawn) Fournie of Barrington, IL, and Scott (Kristy) Fournie of Alton, IL; 11 grandchildren, Aubrie (Jesse) Swafford, Branden Miskell, Colton Miskell, Emma Miskell, Faith Miskell, Morgan (Samuel) Barker, Devan Reid, Camryn Reid Ian Fournie, Grant Fournie, and Chad Fournie; two great-grandchildren; Naysa Swafford and Aaro Swafford; a sister-in-law, Carol Grant; and nieces and nephews Memorials may be made in the form of masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020. Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Waterloo, IL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.