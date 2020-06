Lavonne Fournie Lavonne H. Fournie, nee Grant, 81, of Smithton, IL, born May 13, 1939, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Fournie was a jewelry sales consultant at J.C. Penney before her retirement. She enjoyed making floral arrangements and meeting with her 1957 Academy of Notre Dame classmates for lunch. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL, and active in the parish ministry her entire life. She was also a member of many bible study groups. Lavonne and her husband, David, were a Marriage Encounter Team for more than ten years. Lavonne had a great love for family, friends, faith, flowers, and travel. Lavonne was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. Sr. and Mildred "Dolly" M., nee Zink, Grant; a grandson, Dustin Miskell; and a brother, Charles A. Grant Jr. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, David G. Fournie, whom she married on June 20, 1959; two daughters, Michelle (David) Miskell of Waterloo, IL, and Laura (David) Reid of Toledo, OH; two sons, Robert (Dawn) Fournie of Barrington, IL, and Scott (Kristy) Fournie of Alton, IL; 11 grandchildren, Aubrie (Jesse) Swafford, Branden Miskell, Colton Miskell, Emma Miskell, Faith Miskell, Morgan (Samuel) Barker, Devan Reid, Camryn Reid Ian Fournie, Grant Fournie, and Chad Fournie; two great-grandchildren; Naysa Swafford and Aaro Swafford; a sister-in-law, Carol Grant; and nieces and nephews Memorials may be made in the form of masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: Private family services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020. Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Waterloo, IL.