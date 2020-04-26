LaWanda Hutchason
LaWanda Hutchason LaWanda L. Hutchason, formerly of Mt. Vernon, IL, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Meridian Village Care Center, Glen Carbon, IL. She was 94 years old. LaWanda was the fifth of six daughters born August 26, 1925 to Thomas McPheron and Allie nee Ruff McPheron. She married John Kee in 1947, who preceded her in death in 1987. She married William "Les" Hutchason in 1989, who preceded her in death in 2010. LaWanda was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Juanita Stover, Beatrice Davidson, Dilla Elizabeth nee Webb Tate, Yvonne Gore and Marieta Stallings; a niece, Kay nee Davison Morrison; and a nephew, Farren Stover. She is survived by an only daughter, Deborah J. nee Kee Cox, and a special son-in-law, John L. Cox (whom she called "son"). Other survivors include grandchildren: Julie Beth Hovermale of Webster Groves, MO and Jack Larkin Cox of Pontoon Beach, IL. Great-grandchildren: Scarlett Katherine Hovermale, Georgia Leigh Hovermale, India Rose Hovermale, John McPheron Hovermale, and Jack Larkin Cox, Jr. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews: Jeralyn nee Webb Thompson, Jane nee Stallings Lake, Jill Ann nee Stallings Xanders, Jan T. Stover, Gregg Stover, David Gore, Joseph Gore, and Jody Ray Stallings. Also surviving are great nieces and nephews: Lisa Jones, Laura nee Jones Vicker, Stephanie Jones, and Michael Jones. Surviving brothers-in-law are Ray Stallings of Fairfield, IL and Jesse Kee of Johnston City, IL. Surviving sister-in-law is Louis nee Kee Hoffard of Johnston City, IL. LaWanda was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, IL, where she worked and served for over 50 years. She worked in the Guidance Department at Mt. Vernon Township High School for 25 years. She moved to Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL to be closer to her family and attended services at the Meridian Village Chapel. She lived at Meridian Village for 10 years and made many friends with her friendly disposition. If you needed a hug or just to talk, she would be there for you! She was an excellent cook and baker that many were privileged to know. Thank you to her special Meridian friends, Carol, Evelyn, and Pete, who visited her. We will fondly remember her roommate, Joan and her family. A special thanks to all the nurses at Vintage Gardens Care Center and Hospice of Southern IL for for their loving and compassionate care, and Meridian Village Chaplin, Gerhard Kraus. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that donations be made to St. John's Community Care and mailed to the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.
