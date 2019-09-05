Home

Lawrence Caito Sr. Lawrence Anthony Caito Sr., 68, of Columbia, IL, born December 27, 1950, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, surrounded by family at Integrity Healthcare, Columbia, IL. Mr. Caito was owner of CIC Construction and was of the Catholic faith. He was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Caito Jr.; a granddaughter, Mia Caito; parents, Joseph and Gertrude Caito. Surviving are his children, Mark (Becky) Caito, Damian (Christina) Caito, Jennifer (Brad) Williamson, Kyle Caito and Angela (Tim) Price; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a brother, Joe (Sue) Caito. Services: Memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Bethesda Church, 85 Lemay Gardens Dr., St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
