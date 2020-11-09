Lawrence Brown Jr.
April 25, 1944 - November 6, 2020
Cahokia, Illinois - Lawrence M. Brown Jr. 76 of Cahokia, IL. born April 25, 1944 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on November 6, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis, MO.
Larry was a US Army Veteran, he retired from Union Pacific in Dupo, IL
Preceded in death by his wife Dolores A. Brown, his parents Lawrence and Mildred Dexheimer, Brown Sr. and a sister Kathleen Brown. Son-in-law Jeff Campbell.
Surviving are his children, Dolores Campbell of Odessa, FL, Deborah Townsend of Odessa, FL. Victoria (Clinton) Madison of Cahokia, IL. Latisha (John) Hug of Highland, IL. Kathleen Brown of Anna, IL. and Cynthia Brown of Dupo, IL. 12 grandchildren and thirty great grand kids. Larry was a dear father,grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to many.
Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com
Visitation will be on Monday November 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Clinton Madison officiating. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:15 am to go to Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery.