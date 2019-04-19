Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Budwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Budwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Budwell Obituary
Lawrence L. Budwell Lawrence "Leroy" Budwell, 87, of Troy, IL, born on February 17, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Lawrence was a retired Millwright. He was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Maryville, IL; a 3 rd degree Knight, Knights of Columbus Council 6625, Maryville, IL; a life member of The International Union Painters and Allied Trades 1850. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Budwell, nee Bradley, whom he married on January 5, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL; a son, Dennis Budwell; a grandson, Jeffrey Presser; a granddaughter, Bethany Budwell; his parents, Anthony and Julia, nee Ashman, Budwell; a brother, Bernie Budwell; half-brothers and sisters, Jack, Joe, Bill, Marge, Ann and Anell; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Budwell. Surviving are his seven sons, Turk (Shirley) Budwell of St. Peters, MO, Bob (Cheryl) Budwell of Arnold, MO, Steve (Cindy Himmer) Budwell of Collinsville, IL, Dave (Rose) Budwell of Edwardsville, IL, Gary (Tonya) Budwell of Highland, IL, Barry (Jamie) Budwell of Marine, IL and Lenny (Trina Martin) of Troy, IL; fourteen grandchildren, Rich Budwell, Sherry Presser, Tony (Jenny) Budwell, Matt (Amanda) Budwell, Larry (Sarah) Budwell, Taylor Budwell, Danyale (Maurice) Young, Allison Budwell, Autumn Parris, Aubrey Parris, Lillie Budwell, Geena Budwell, Ashley Budwell, Christine (Dalton) Wilson, Bethany Budwell and Daniel Budwell; great grandchildren, Jackson, Liva, Austin, Caden, Ryan, Kayden, Benny, Colton, Grayson, Tamier, Tevrese, Finnley, Lily, Kingston and Lucyana; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or Hospice of Sisters of St. Mary's. Condolences may be express to the family online at www.hakassly.com Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now