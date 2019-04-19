Lawrence L. Budwell Lawrence "Leroy" Budwell, 87, of Troy, IL, born on February 17, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Lawrence was a retired Millwright. He was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Maryville, IL; a 3 rd degree Knight, Knights of Columbus Council 6625, Maryville, IL; a life member of The International Union Painters and Allied Trades 1850. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Budwell, nee Bradley, whom he married on January 5, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL; a son, Dennis Budwell; a grandson, Jeffrey Presser; a granddaughter, Bethany Budwell; his parents, Anthony and Julia, nee Ashman, Budwell; a brother, Bernie Budwell; half-brothers and sisters, Jack, Joe, Bill, Marge, Ann and Anell; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Budwell. Surviving are his seven sons, Turk (Shirley) Budwell of St. Peters, MO, Bob (Cheryl) Budwell of Arnold, MO, Steve (Cindy Himmer) Budwell of Collinsville, IL, Dave (Rose) Budwell of Edwardsville, IL, Gary (Tonya) Budwell of Highland, IL, Barry (Jamie) Budwell of Marine, IL and Lenny (Trina Martin) of Troy, IL; fourteen grandchildren, Rich Budwell, Sherry Presser, Tony (Jenny) Budwell, Matt (Amanda) Budwell, Larry (Sarah) Budwell, Taylor Budwell, Danyale (Maurice) Young, Allison Budwell, Autumn Parris, Aubrey Parris, Lillie Budwell, Geena Budwell, Ashley Budwell, Christine (Dalton) Wilson, Bethany Budwell and Daniel Budwell; great grandchildren, Jackson, Liva, Austin, Caden, Ryan, Kayden, Benny, Colton, Grayson, Tamier, Tevrese, Finnley, Lily, Kingston and Lucyana; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or Hospice of Sisters of St. Mary's. Condolences may be express to the family online at www.hakassly.com Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



