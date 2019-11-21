|
Lawrence Dauer Lawrence A. "Duke" Dauer, 82, Energy, Illinois, passed away November 11, 2019. Duke was born April 12, 1937 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Lawrence and Geraldine Dauer, nee Fricke. He received his education from East St. Louis Senior High School. On June 4, 1958, he was united in marriage to Virginia Ann Litts. Duke was most known for his band 'Philthy McNasty', a St. Louis nightclub favorite which performed from the 1970s through the early 1990s. Lawrence is survived by two sons, Lawrence and wife Eloise Dauer and Daniel and wife Bonita, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Dennis Dauer, and one son David Dauer. Duke will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to the Dauer family to help with funeral expenses. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home, 201 South 13th Street, Herrin, Illinois 62948. For more information, or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com Service: A memorial service will be held at the Shiloh Senior Center in Shiloh, Illinois on November 23, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019