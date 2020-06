Or Copy this URL to Share

DIESEN- Lawrence H. "Larry" Diesen, age 81, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster officiating. Arr. Moss Funeral Home.



