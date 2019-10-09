|
|
Lawrence Grandcolas Lawrence A. Grandcolas, 74, of Waterloo, IL, born November 18, 1944, in Belleville, IL, died October 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO surrounded by family and loved ones. For over 50 years Mr. Grandcolas was employed through the Operating Engineers, Local 520 in Granite City, IL, retiring as a crane operator. He enjoyed cycling, fishing, riding motorcycles, playing cards, reading, watching movies, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence J. & Jessie A. (nee Sapp) Grandcolas; twin sister (Mary E.) in infancy; father and mother-in-law Clarence and Leona Englerth; brother-in-laws Stanley James and Greg Vahlkamp; and sister-in-law Brenda Englerth. Larry is survived by Catherine B. (nee Englerth) Grandcolas; their children Jeffrey (Chris) Grandcolas, Michelle (Bob) Melton, Rene (Julie Davis) Grandcolas, and Amy (Aaron Hults) Grandcolas; four granddaughters Jessica & Megan Molinari, Katie Kaestner, and Reese Davis-Grandcolas; son-in-law Jim Molinari; in-laws Jeanette James, Jo Ann (Tom) Dotson, Ronnie Englerth, and Bonnie Vahlkamp; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. Larry's final act of kindness was tissue donation. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Celebration of Life: Will be held from 2-6pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo, IL. Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019