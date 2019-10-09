Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Acorns Golf Links
Waterloo, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Grandcolas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Grandcolas


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Grandcolas Obituary
Lawrence Grandcolas Lawrence A. Grandcolas, 74, of Waterloo, IL, born November 18, 1944, in Belleville, IL, died October 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO surrounded by family and loved ones. For over 50 years Mr. Grandcolas was employed through the Operating Engineers, Local 520 in Granite City, IL, retiring as a crane operator. He enjoyed cycling, fishing, riding motorcycles, playing cards, reading, watching movies, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence J. & Jessie A. (nee Sapp) Grandcolas; twin sister (Mary E.) in infancy; father and mother-in-law Clarence and Leona Englerth; brother-in-laws Stanley James and Greg Vahlkamp; and sister-in-law Brenda Englerth. Larry is survived by Catherine B. (nee Englerth) Grandcolas; their children Jeffrey (Chris) Grandcolas, Michelle (Bob) Melton, Rene (Julie Davis) Grandcolas, and Amy (Aaron Hults) Grandcolas; four granddaughters Jessica & Megan Molinari, Katie Kaestner, and Reese Davis-Grandcolas; son-in-law Jim Molinari; in-laws Jeanette James, Jo Ann (Tom) Dotson, Ronnie Englerth, and Bonnie Vahlkamp; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. Larry's final act of kindness was tissue donation. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Celebration of Life: Will be held from 2-6pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo, IL. Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Quernheim Funeral Home
Download Now