Lawrence "Lonnie" Martin Lawrence "Lonnie" E. Martin Sr., 82, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on July 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Lonnie was born July 23, 1938 in East St. Louis, IL to Wilbert and Dorothy Riley Martin. He married Lucille Wood on September 5, 1959; she preceded him in death on February 19, 2019. Lonnie is also preceded in death by his parents; son, Lawrence "Larry" Martin Jr.; grandson, Brad Martin; sisters, Carol Wolf and Melodie Schalk; and in-laws, Barbara Wood and William Wood. He is survived by his children, Barbara (Robert) Gould of Fairview Heights, IL and Chuck (Kimberly) Martin of Fairview Heights, IL; grandchildren, Cody, Robert and Tina; great-grandchildren, Maylynn, Brandi, Brendan and Robert; sister-in-laws, Dolores Hurley of Fairview Heights, IL and Carolyn (Steve) Lewis of Fairview Heights, IL; and many more beloved great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins. Lonnie worked for many years and retired from Beno J. Gundlach Co. in Belleville, IL. He was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. He loved to golf and was an automobile enthusiast. Lonnie was an avid Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears fan. He enjoyed playing cards and having a cold beer with good friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to a BJC Hospice or Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
. Visitation: A visitation for Lonnie will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Father Nick Junker will officiate. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. The Martin family requests that casual attire be worn for the service. Proper precautions (social distancing, face coverings) will still be maintained in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect the family and guests in attendance.