Lawrence Rottnek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROTTNEK- Lawrence "Larry" B. Rottnek, 84, of Cahokia, Illinois, born October 11, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A private Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Holy Family/St. Joseph Cemetery, Dupo, Illinois. Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois was entrusted with the care of Larry and his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved