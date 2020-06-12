Lawrence Rottnek

ROTTNEK- Lawrence "Larry" B. Rottnek, 84, of Cahokia, Illinois, born October 11, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A private Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Holy Family/St. Joseph Cemetery, Dupo, Illinois. Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois was entrusted with the care of Larry and his family.



